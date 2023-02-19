Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $36.47 Million Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,989,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 189,244 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.32% of Kimco Realty worth $36,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $557,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,351,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,589,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average is $21.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $26.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 613.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on KIM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

