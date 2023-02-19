Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 210,896 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 399.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 263,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,896 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $37,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,537,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Masimo by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,940,000 after purchasing an additional 410,793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Masimo by 19,378.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 305,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,859,000 after purchasing an additional 303,471 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masimo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,358,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Masimo by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 490,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,072,000 after purchasing an additional 229,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Stock Performance

NASDAQ MASI opened at $164.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.98. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $176.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 0.87.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.71.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,040 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.79 per share, with a total value of $1,019,321.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

