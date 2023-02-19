Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 5,853 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,853 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.07% of Sherwin-Williams worth $38,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.53.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE SHW opened at $227.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.49. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $285.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

