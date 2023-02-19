Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,738 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $31,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,605,000 after buying an additional 947,497 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 626.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,386,000 after buying an additional 399,513 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,973,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after buying an additional 297,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 676,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,465,000 after acquiring an additional 194,827 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.37, for a total value of $2,663,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,113,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,633 shares of company stock valued at $21,371,635. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSI. Edward Jones lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.80.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $269.42 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $275.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

