Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,763 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.08% of Humana worth $46,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,753,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,161,173,000 after purchasing an additional 40,087 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Humana by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,126,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 16.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,060,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $496,470,000 after purchasing an additional 149,420 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Humana by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,057,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,045,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Humana by 2.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,021,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,947,000 after purchasing an additional 24,003 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Stock Up 0.9 %

HUM opened at $510.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $408.20 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The company has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $500.07 and a 200-day moving average of $506.81.

Humana Increases Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,623.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,565,286 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.94.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

Featured Articles

