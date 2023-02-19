Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $28.00- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $28.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Humana Trading Up 0.9 %

HUM stock opened at $510.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. Humana has a one year low of $408.20 and a one year high of $571.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $500.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.81.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Humana will post 28.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Humana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $594.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,635 shares of company stock worth $11,565,286. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Humana by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,716,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Humana by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

