Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,743 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUN opened at $30.66 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.31.

HUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Huntsman from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Huntsman from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Huntsman from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.69.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

