Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,743 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.
Huntsman Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE HUN opened at $30.66 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.31.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huntsman (HUN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.