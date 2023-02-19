Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.65

Shares of Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and traded as high as $6.83. Hysan Development shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 2,632 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HYSNY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hysan Development from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC raised Hysan Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Hysan Development Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average of $5.84.

Hysan Development Company Profile

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

Featured Stories

