iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target Raised to C$104.00

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IAFNF. TD Securities raised iA Financial to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

iA Financial Price Performance

Shares of IAFNF stock opened at $66.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.69 and a 200 day moving average of $56.47. iA Financial has a 52 week low of $45.27 and a 52 week high of $67.29.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

