IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $422.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. IDACORP updated its FY23 guidance to $4.95-5.15 EPS.
IDACORP Stock Performance
Shares of IDA opened at $105.65 on Friday. IDACORP has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $118.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
IDACORP Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.84%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDA. Bank of America lowered shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.
IDACORP Company Profile
IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.
Further Reading
