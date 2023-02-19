Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €45.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($48.39) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €32.50 ($34.95) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($41.40) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €44.00 ($47.31) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($48.39) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($14.44) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($21.18).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

