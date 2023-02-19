ING Groep NV Acquires 25,095 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,577 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,095 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in HP were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at about $259,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 27.8% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,333 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at about $875,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of HP by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,531 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cfra set a $31.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $30.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $214,315.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,941.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $214,315.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,941.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,702 shares of company stock worth $7,371,337 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

