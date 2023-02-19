ING Groep NV Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

ING Groep NV lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $70.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.53. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.03 and a 52-week high of $133.11.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.90 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boston Properties to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Boston Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.