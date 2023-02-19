ING Groep NV Lowers Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

ING Groep NV lessened its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,928 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.89.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $111.40 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $119.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

