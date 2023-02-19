ING Groep NV Raises Holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 124,000 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned 0.22% of Genesis Energy worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GEL opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.70. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $13.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.42%.

GEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Genesis Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

