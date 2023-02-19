ING Groep NV Sells 7,320 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

ING Groep NV cut its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,320 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Textron by 2.9% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 816,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,563,000 after buying an additional 23,083 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Textron by 31.3% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 79,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 18,952 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 19.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Textron by 19.5% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 5,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Textron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

TXT opened at $74.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.70. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $76.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Textron had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

