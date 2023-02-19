ING Groep NV Sells 8,451 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

ING Groep NV lessened its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,451 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,609,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after buying an additional 2,353,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,320,000 after buying an additional 2,084,674 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,059,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,080,000 after buying an additional 1,933,584 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,616,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,802,000 after buying an additional 816,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

UDR Price Performance

UDR stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

UDR Announces Dividend

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.48). UDR had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 608.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,821,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

UDR Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

