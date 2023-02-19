ING Groep NV Takes Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 7.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,425,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,611,000 after acquiring an additional 390,604 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 9.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,568,000 after acquiring an additional 192,608 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth $89,968,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 57.5% during the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 307,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,673,000 after acquiring an additional 112,170 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 82.9% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 247,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,345,000 after acquiring an additional 111,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,100.87 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,275.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,011.79 and its 200-day moving average is $945.90. The company has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a PE ratio of 205.00 and a beta of 1.59.

MELI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,291.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

