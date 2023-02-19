ING Groep NV Trims Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

ING Groep NV cut its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,713 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 401.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Teradyne by 47.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $1,112,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $1,112,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,847 shares of company stock worth $7,452,053 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:TER opened at $105.25 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $127.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.54.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.52.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

