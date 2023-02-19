Ingersoll Rand (IR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of IR opened at $57.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $58.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2,931.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

