Insider Buying: Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL) Insider Acquires £993.60 in Stock

Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL – Get Rating) insider Mandy Clements purchased 207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 480 ($5.83) per share, with a total value of £993.60 ($1,206.12).

Mandy Clements also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Personal Assets Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, January 18th, Mandy Clements purchased 207 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 479 ($5.81) per share, with a total value of £991.53 ($1,203.61).

On Wednesday, December 21st, Mandy Clements purchased 209 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 474 ($5.75) per share, with a total value of £990.66 ($1,202.55).

Personal Assets Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON:PNL opened at GBX 480 ($5.83) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 479.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,848.97. The company has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 1,548.39. Personal Assets Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 465.50 ($5.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 506 ($6.14).

Personal Assets Trust Announces Dividend

Personal Assets Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.29%. Personal Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

(Get Rating)

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Personal Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.