Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Sells $58,300.00 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2023

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GOGet Rating) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of GO stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.63. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.22.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 1,269.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

