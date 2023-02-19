Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Insignia Systems from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ ISIG opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.72. The company has a market cap of $16.74 million, a P/E ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.89. Insignia Systems has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $14.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISIG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Insignia Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. 15.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

