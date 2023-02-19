Integral Health Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 375,000 IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,728,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of IVERIC bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 39.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 679.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $69,808.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,261.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 2,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $47,502.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,525.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $69,808.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,261.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,415 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $21.95 on Friday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a current ratio of 13.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on ISEE. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

