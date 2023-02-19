Integral Health Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,355 shares during the quarter. Perrigo comprises about 2.2% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Perrigo worth $11,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Perrigo by 0.9% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 74,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Perrigo by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Perrigo by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,158,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,305,000 after purchasing an additional 161,761 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Perrigo by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 16.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 453,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,168,000 after buying an additional 62,637 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

NYSE PRGO opened at $36.41 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $43.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average of $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.79 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $74,947.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,118 shares in the company, valued at $288,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

