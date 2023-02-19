Integral Health Asset Management LLC Invests $5.74 Million in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Insulet by 448.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $296.00 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $181.00 and a 52-week high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,233.33 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $294.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.89.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PODD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Insulet from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Insulet from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.91.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

