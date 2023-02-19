Integral Health Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 30,000 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $7,749,000. Danaher makes up 1.5% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 194,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,157,000 after acquiring an additional 20,666 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 8,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $256.29 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The stock has a market cap of $186.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

