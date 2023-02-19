Integral Health Asset Management LLC Sells 100,000 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Sanofi comprises about 1.8% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $9,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 60,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Performance

Sanofi stock opened at $47.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.73. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $120.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.56.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $10.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Sanofi Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.