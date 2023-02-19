Integral Health Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Denali Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DNLI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,108,000 after acquiring an additional 799,221 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,992,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 813.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 260,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 232,085 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 389.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 256,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after acquiring an additional 204,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 322,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after acquiring an additional 181,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $30.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.26. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $39.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 33,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $1,017,155.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,239,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,376,583.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $727,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,229,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,864,802.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 33,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $1,017,155.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,239,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,376,583.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,575. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DNLI shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Securities began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.