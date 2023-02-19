Integral Health Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 43.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 1,539.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.47. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $7.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Heron Therapeutics

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Heron Therapeutics to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for acute care and oncology patients. Its product portfolio includes SUSTOL, CINVANTI, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

