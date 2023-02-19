InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Given “Add” Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their add rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,550 ($67.37) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($65.55) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($66.76) to GBX 6,200 ($75.26) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 5,520 ($67.01) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 5,738.89 ($69.66).

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

Shares of LON IHG opened at GBX 5,594 ($67.90) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,275.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,904.42. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of GBX 4,174 ($50.67) and a one year high of GBX 5,796 ($70.36). The firm has a market cap of £9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,839.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

