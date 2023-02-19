Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 92.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,937 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 115.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 0.1 %

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

NYSE:INVH opened at $32.63 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $44.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 167.74%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

