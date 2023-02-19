iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Reduced by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695,017 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,640,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,095,195,000 after buying an additional 119,602 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,267,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,033,659,000 after buying an additional 260,184 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,900,000 after buying an additional 1,452,417 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IWM opened at $193.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.22. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

