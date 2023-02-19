Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires New Shares in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at $75,759,858.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,759,858.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,332 shares of company stock worth $2,143,235. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

J opened at $121.89 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.78 and a 12-month high of $150.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.52 and a 200-day moving average of $121.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

See Also

