Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys Shares of 15,163 Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 206.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,414.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 58.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 112.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 62.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet cut Brighthouse Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.86.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

BHF stock opened at $59.16 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $60.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.46. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.