Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $872,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $151.31 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $267.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 158.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

