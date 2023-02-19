Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $540,000 in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 271,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,288,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Comerica
In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Comerica Trading Down 1.6 %
CMA stock opened at $72.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.09. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $97.76.
Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.
About Comerica
Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.
