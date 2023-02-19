Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New Investment in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNCGet Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher bought 3,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,554.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,213,605. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Centene from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

Shares of CNC opened at $73.36 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $68.73 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

