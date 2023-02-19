Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 2,788,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,556,000 after buying an additional 94,586 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,870,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,658,000 after buying an additional 919,378 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,488,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,241,000 after buying an additional 387,104 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,060,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,977,000 after buying an additional 660,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC now owns 836,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,445,000 after buying an additional 196,745 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $29.48 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $30.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.45.

