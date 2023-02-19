Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 28,000 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 56.6% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT opened at $65.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.14. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $57.56 and a 52-week high of $82.17.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

