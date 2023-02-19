Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) PT Raised to $18.00

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a sector perform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Get Ivanhoe Electric alerts:

Ivanhoe Electric Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IE opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. Ivanhoe Electric has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric

In other Ivanhoe Electric news, Chairman Robert M. Friedland bought 422,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,164,254.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,385,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,445,441.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 329,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ivanhoe Electric

(Get Rating)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.