Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the January 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Jardine Matheson Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of JMHLY opened at $51.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.24. Jardine Matheson has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $61.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
About Jardine Matheson
