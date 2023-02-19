Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the January 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Jardine Matheson Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JMHLY opened at $51.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.24. Jardine Matheson has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $61.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. is a diversified Asian-based group with unsurpassed experience in the region. It holds interests directly in Jardine Pacific (100%) and Jardine Motors (100%), while its 85%-held Group holding company, Jardine Strategic, holds interests in Hongkong Land (50%), Dairy Farm (78%), Mandarin Oriental (79%) and Jardine Cycle & Carriage (75%) (JC&C).

