Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $16.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $18.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.08.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 13.56%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $537,935.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,848.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $1,185,212.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 45,495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 34,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 65,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

