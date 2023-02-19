Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Torrid (NYSE:CURV) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $7.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Torrid from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Torrid from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Torrid from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.25.

CURV stock opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.41. The stock has a market cap of $315.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78. Torrid has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $9.33.

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $290.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.18 million. Torrid had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 25.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Torrid will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Theo Killion purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,549.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Torrid in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,432,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Torrid in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Torrid by 506.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

