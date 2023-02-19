Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Jeffersonville Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Jeffersonville Bancorp stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.37.

Get Jeffersonville Bancorp alerts:

Jeffersonville Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as a bank holding company engaged in the business of managing or controlling its subsidiary bank and other business related to banking. Its banking services consist of deposits from the areas served by its banking offices and using those deposits to originate a variety of commercial, consumer, and real estate loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Jeffersonville Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeffersonville Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.