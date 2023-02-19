John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

Shares of JBSS stock opened at $92.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.26 and its 200 day moving average is $80.85. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 12 month low of $67.02 and a 12 month high of $94.65.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $274.33 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John B. Sanfilippo & Son

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 6,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $582,706.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 6,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $582,706.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director James J. Sanfilippo sold 2,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $218,535.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,079 shares of company stock worth $1,495,588 in the last three months. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter valued at $878,000. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

