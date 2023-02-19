JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $695.62

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 695.62 ($8.44) and traded as high as GBX 743 ($9.02). JPMorgan American Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 725 ($8.80), with a volume of 346,329 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18,125.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 695.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 721.49.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

