JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,024,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,234 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.0% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $211,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99,636 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.39.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JPM opened at $142.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $154.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.54.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

