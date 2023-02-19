Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Kadmon Stock Performance
Kadmon stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. Kadmon has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.50.
About Kadmon
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kadmon (KDMN)
