Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,629,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340,032 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.45% of Kanzhun worth $27,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZ. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Kanzhun during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Kanzhun during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Kanzhun Price Performance

Kanzhun stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. Kanzhun Limited has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $35.24. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 119.59 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.72.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $165.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.98 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kanzhun Company Profile

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

